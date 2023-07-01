Mutonhori Rwodzi burial on Sunday in Mvuma

MASVINGO – Christopher Mutonhori Rwodzi, an independent candidate for Gutu West, tragically passed away in a car accident.

According to Masvingo Mirror, Rwodzi’s funeral will take place on Sunday at the family’s rural homestead in Aarons’ Village, formerly known as Mushaike Stores, in Fairfields, Mvuma.

The arrangements were confirmed by his older brother, Aaron Chenjerai Rwodzi, who also expressed suspicions of foul play in Mutonhori’s death. Mutonhori’s vehicle, a Toyota Prado Landcruiser VX, plunged into a dry riverbed along the Harare Highway.

Mutonhori was the husband of Barbra Rwodzi, the Deputy Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry. The couple had three children together. Mutonhori, a retired senior soldier, was running as an independent candidate against Zanu PF’s John Paradza in the Gutu West constituency after being disqualified from the party’s primary election. He had recently been involved in an altercation with party officials regarding the removal of a sticker from his vehicle.

Born in 1970, Mutonhori attended Mvuma Primary School before completing his primary education at Highlands Junior School in Harare. He then attended Prince Edward for his ordinary-level studies, finishing in 1988. Mutonhori served in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) from 1988 to 1993, holding various positions and retiring as a colonel.

After leaving the army, he became involved in the family business and later worked as a consultant in the United Kingdom. Upon returning to Zimbabwe, he established Mugandani Foods, a company that produces Silver Star products.

Mutonhori was also a director at Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Zimbabwe and ran a security consultancy firm at the time of his passing.

