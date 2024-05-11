Chamisa’s Ally Slams ANC for Zanu-PF Collaboration Ahead of Elections

Spread the love

In a scathing rebuke, Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has condemned the African National Congress (ANC) for its recent collaboration with Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF, ahead of the forthcoming national and provincial elections.

The condemnation follows revelations that Zanu-PF had been invited to campaign and participate as an observer mission in South Africa’s electoral process.

The ANC’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvulo Mokonyane, sparked controversy by announcing the party’s decision to extend an invitation to Zanu-PF, citing the historic relationship between the two parties dating back to Zimbabwe’s liberation war and South Africa’s apartheid era.

Scheduled for May 29, 2024, the upcoming general elections aim to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures across nine provinces. However, Maimane criticized the ANC’s alliance with Zanu-PF, arguing that the South African party should not seek to emulate or support a regime known for rigging elections and suppressing its people’s aspirations.

“The only lessons the ANC seems to learn from Zanu-PF are those of manipulation and betrayal,” Maimane stated emphatically. He highlighted Zanu-PF’s history of electoral malpractice and authoritarian governance, stressing that such tactics have no place in South Africa’s democratic process.

Maimane expressed concern over the ANC’s failure to address the issues in Zimbabwe effectively, particularly through its policy of quiet diplomacy. He warned of potential chaos if Zanu-PF continued to interfere in the neighboring country’s politics and influence the ANC.

“If Zanu-PF continues to wield influence over the ANC, we risk jeopardizing the integrity of our electoral system,” Maimane cautioned. He further alleged, “They will learn bad tricks from Zanu-PF. They do not even know how to count votes.”

In conclusion, Maimane underscored the importance of maintaining the integrity and fairness of South Africa’s electoral process, urging the ANC to reconsider its collaboration with Zanu-PF. He reiterated BOSA’s rejection of such partnerships and emphasized that Zanu-PF’s involvement in South African politics is unwelcome and detrimental to the country’s democratic values.

