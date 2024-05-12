Bank Official Accused of Conspiring to Defraud UK-Based Man of Trucks

Spread the love

HARARE – In a courtroom drama unfolding at Hurudza House, a bank official finds himself at the center of a legal storm, accused of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme alongside his brother-in-law to swindle a United Kingdom-based individual of three rigid trucks.

By Staff Reporter

Simba Zirumba, stationed at Hurudza House, and his brother-in-law, Lavah Mundenda, stood before a Harare magistrate to answer to charges of allegedly duping Anthony Kanyemba, a UK resident, in a complex ploy involving the misappropriation and sale of three trucks.

During their appearance before Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, the duo was not required to enter a plea. Instead, they were remanded in custody until May 22, 2024, pending further legal proceedings.

According to the State’s representative, Mr. Lancelot Mutsokoti, the saga began in July 2023 when Kanyemba, residing in the UK, enlisted Mundenda’s assistance to facilitate the importation of two trucks into Zimbabwe.

Subsequently, on July 12, 2023, Kanyemba acquired a DAF CF Curtain side truck and entrusted Zirumba with handling the necessary paperwork for its importation.

While all three trucks were successfully brought into Zimbabwe, the prosecution alleges that Zirumba and Mundenda unlawfully registered the vehicles under their names and subsequently sold them for personal gain.

The illicit activities came to light when law enforcement agencies managed to track down the misappropriated trucks, leading to the arrest of Zirumba and Mundenda.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the defendants find themselves entangled in a web of allegations, facing charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. The outcome of the case remains uncertain as the wheels of justice continue to turn in Harare’s courtrooms.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...