Hwange Units 1-6 refurbishment begins

THE Hwange Thermal Power Station in Zimbabwe has commenced a major refurbishment project on Unit 5 with the aim of extending its lifespan by up to 25 years, according to State media.

The power station currently has an installed capacity to generate 220 megawatts (MW). The refurbishment process began after the successful synchronization of two new 600MW generation units, Hwange 7 and 8, and is expected to be completed next year.

In 2022, the Zimbabwean government secured a $310 million loan from India’s Export and Import Bank to fund the extensive overhaul of Units 1-6 at Hwange. However, while waiting for the release of the funds, the power utility Zesa has started the refurbishment of Unit 5 using its own resources. Zesa has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the financiers, and once it is cleared, the bank will begin releasing funding for the project.

The refurbishment project will involve decommissioning one unit at a time for refurbishment, with each unit taking an average of five to six months to complete over a period of five to six years.

The goal is to restore the generation capacity of the six units to about 900MW. Combined with the two new units, Hwange will have an installed capacity of over 1,400MW. The project is a key priority of the Second Republic and is expected to alleviate energy shortages and rolling power outages in the medium term.

Zesa is also working on a program to repurpose its small thermal power stations in Munyati, Harare, and Bulawayo to generate electricity using different fuels. The government’s National Development Strategy 1 aims to achieve an installed generation capacity of 3,467MW by 2025 to meet the growing power demand driven by population growth, urbanization, and economic recovery.

