Mafume Distances Party From MDC Youth Wing Threats

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume has distanced the party from utterances made on Monday by Harare Youth Wing leaders.

The overzealous youths said that anyone who declares to contest president Nelson Chamisa will declare himself an enemy of the party and Harare province will not endorse him.

In response to the veiled threats against Chamisa’s perceived opponents, Mafume said:

The youth assembly is an autonomous body. We as a party will come up with a template on how Congress is conducted and the qualifications of those who are to be nominated.