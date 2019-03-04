MDC A Congress: MDC Youths Say Chamisa’s Rivals Are Enemies

The leaders of the MDC Alliance Youth on Assembly for Harare Province on Monday addressed the media at the party’s headquarters.

They said that they have endorsed party leader Nelson Chamisa as the presidential candidate at the forthcoming Congress. Here is what they said:

MDC Alliance Harare Youth assembly has endorsed Nelson Chamisa as their Presidential Choice ahead of the May slated Congress.

A reckless and Zanu-PF supported leader will weaken the party.

As a democratic party, we have allowed democracy to prevail. As Harare youth assembly we have agreed to support president Chamisa. We are only nominating him only as the president.

The field will not be even as we as Harare youth assembly we have already endorsed president Chamisa.

We are a democratic party endorsing or nominating its part of our democratic right.

We are saying if any presidential candidate is going to be sponsored by Zanu-PF we are not going to support him.

Anyone who declared himself to contest president Nelson Chamisa will declare himself an enemy of the party and Harare province will not endorse him.