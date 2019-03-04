MDC Chief Whip Warns Chamisa’s Rivals Of Humiliation

MDC Alliance chief whip in the National Assembly Innocent Gonese said that anyone who dreams of challenging party president Nelson Chamisa at the Congress slated for May will be humiliated.

Writing on microblogging site Twitter on Sunday, Gonese said:

In the MDC family, we are clear… The people s choice is Nelson Chamisa and he will remain our President and anyone who dreams of challenging him will be humiliated.

Chamisa is set to be challenged by the party’s secretary general Douglas Mwonxora for the party presidency.

According to reports, Mwonzora is being backed by ZANU PF youths and war veterans who are eager to see Chamisa’ back.