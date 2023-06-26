Kasukuwere’s ally remains defiant in the face of arrest threats

JOANNESBURG – Exiled independent presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere has declared his intention to defy arrest threats and return to Harare to launch his election campaign.

The police claim that Kasukuwere has two pending warrants of arrest for absconding court and failing to surrender his passport. The justice ministry secretary has stated that Kasukuwere is expected to face justice upon his return to Zimbabwe. Kasukuwere, who is one of the 11 candidates vying for the presidency, is determined to launch his campaign despite the threats.

Walter Mzembi, the chairperson of Kasukuwere’s campaign team, accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of using the law as a weapon against political rivals.

Zanu-PF is concerned that Kasukuwere may split the ruling party’s votes in favor of the opposition. Kasukuwere plans to mobilize Zimbabweans living in neighboring countries to vote in the upcoming election.

In a separate development, Robert Mugabe’s eldest son, Robert (Junior), attended a Zanu-PF campaign launch, despite his father’s previous statements against supporting those who ousted him from power in 2017.

