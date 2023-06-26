Global shares slide after armed rebellion quelled in Russia

Global shares mostly fell on Monday as uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia contributed to a cautious mood among investors. France’s CAC 40, Germany’s DAX, and Britain’s FTSE 100 all experienced declines.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were also down. Geopolitical uncertainties, along with concerns about weaker-than-expected economic growth in Europe and ongoing central bank interest rate hikes to control inflation, were cited as factors dampening investor sentiment.

In Asian trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost nearly 0.3%, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite both experienced declines. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also shed 0.3%.

The high interest rates in the United States have already impacted industries and caused failures in the banking system, contributing to a cautious outlook. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that while the central bank did not raise rates recently, there could still be a couple more hikes by the end of the year.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude and Brent crude both experienced slight gains. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar weakened against the Japanese yen and the euro.

Overall, the combination of geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, and interest rate concerns has contributed to a cautious and bearish sentiment in the global stock markets.

