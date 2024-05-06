Harare Lawyer Faces Fraud Charges Over Botched Property Deal

Spread the love

A Harare lawyer, Tinofara Kudakwashe Hove (53), is under scrutiny for alleged involvement in a fraud case amounting to US$92,000 stemming from a failed residential property transaction.

Hove, the managing partner and conveyancer at TK Hove and Partners law firm, appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere, who granted him bail set at US$200. The case has been remanded to June 4 for further proceedings.

The charges against Hove are in connection with a property deal involving complainants Max Merrit Msutu and Tariro Chingaya.

According to the prosecution led by Mercy Masamvi, the alleged fraud occurred in 2023 when Hove and his associates purportedly deceived prospective buyers by facilitating the sale of property belonging to Octavious Chikonyora and his wife Precious Danda.

The court was informed that the property in question was advertised online under a fictitious name, Raphael Dube, through a marketing company named Rockwell Land Developers, with a price tag of US$92,000.

Believing the misrepresentation, the complainants reportedly transferred the full sum of US$92,000 to Hove’s law firm as payment for the property, facilitated by Hove’s clerk, Samson Mushayi.

The case underscores the importance of due diligence in property transactions and serves as a reminder for individuals to verify the legitimacy of transactions and the parties involved before making financial commitments.

As legal proceedings continue, Hove faces charges related to fraud and misrepresentation, highlighting the potential consequences of engaging in fraudulent activities within the legal profession.

