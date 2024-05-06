Zanu PF’s Legitimacy Under Scrutiny Amidst Voter Apathy and By-Election Controversies

Spread the love

HARARE – Since its landslide victory in Zimbabwe’s first majority rule polls in March 1980, Zanu PF has maintained its grip on power for over four decades. However, recent developments suggest growing skepticism regarding the party’s legitimacy, particularly as reflected in voter turnout and by-election controversies.

The aftermath of the 1980 elections saw “muted” protests over Zanu PF’s victory, with the party claiming to represent the will of the majority. Yet, over the years, these protests have grown louder, manifested in voter apathy and disputes over electoral outcomes.

In two recent by-elections held on April 27, according to News Day, voter turnout was alarmingly low, with an average of only 13% of eligible voters participating in selecting new Members of Parliament for Harare East and Mt Pleasant constituencies.

While Zanu PF hailed these results as a “resounding victory,” voter apathy highlights doubts about the party’s claim to majority support, especially considering disputes surrounding the 2023 polls.

The 2023 elections, marred by allegations of intimidation and rigging, left many questioning the credibility of Zanu PF’s victory. Despite winning approximately 35% of registered voters’ mandate, Zanu PF claims majority support, drawing scrutiny over its legitimacy.

Recent controversies surrounding by-elections further fueled skepticism. Zanu PF’s victory in Harare East and Mt Pleasant, where the party received votes from only a fraction of registered voters, has raised questions about its mandate to rule.

Some have even suggested that Zanu PF relies on donations to remain in power. Former minister Jonathan Moro alleged that Zanu PF’s recent by-election victories were facilitated by donations from opposition members who resigned in protest.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which boycotted the April 27 by-elections, signaled dissatisfaction with the political landscape. Observers argue that such low voter turnout undermines the legitimacy of elected officials and erodes trust in state institutions.

Meanwhile, former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa continues his political activism on social media, sustaining hope for a better political future in Zimbabwe.

As Zimbabwe navigates its political landscape, questions persist over Zanu PF’s legitimacy and the future of democratic governance in the country.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...