Mozambique’s FRELIMO Names Daniel Chapo as Presidential Candidate for October Election

MAPUTO – Mozambique’s ruling party, FRELIMO, has officially declared Daniel Chapo as its presidential candidate for the upcoming election scheduled for October 9th. This announcement comes as FRELIMO aims to maintain its grip on power, having governed the country since its independence in 1975.

President Filipe Nyusi, speaking on state television, put an end to speculations about a potential third term for himself, affirming that Chapo would lead the party into the electoral battle.

“The soap opera of speculation is over, including speculation about the third term,” Nyusi stated, urging unity behind Chapo for the forthcoming electoral victory.

While Mozambique’s constitution limits the president to two five-year terms, media had speculated about Nyusi’s potential bid for a third term following his re-election as party leader in 2022. However, Nyusi’s endorsement of Chapo signals a transition within FRELIMO’s leadership.

Chapo, relatively unknown on the national political stage, currently serves as the governor of the southern province of Inhambane. His selection as the presidential candidate garnered overwhelming support from FRELIMO’s central committee, with Chapo securing 94% of the votes.

In response to his nomination, Chapo expressed his commitment to working with all social strata, emphasizing inclusivity in his approach to governance. Born in 1977, Chapo holds a law degree and a Master’s degree in development management.

He brings a diverse political background to the table, having served in various administrative roles, including as an administrator of the districts of Nacala and Palma.

Chapo’s candidacy marks a generational shift within FRELIMO, as he becomes the first presidential candidate born after Mozambique’s independence.

With his blend of academic qualifications and administrative experience, Chapo aims to lead FRELIMO to victory in the upcoming election, navigating the country through its political landscape.

