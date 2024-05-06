Focus is on Winning, Not Margin, says PSG’s Luis Enrique

Spread the love

Paris St Germain’s manager, Luis Enrique, emphasized that his team’s goal in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund is simply to secure a victory, regardless of the margin, in a press conference on Monday, according to Reuters.

While PSG trails 1-0 after the first leg against Dortmund, Enrique clarified that their aim is not specifically to win by two goals but rather to emerge victorious from the match. He highlighted the team’s preparedness to take the game to extra time if necessary, drawing on their previous quarter-final experience against Barcelona, where they overturned a one-goal deficit with a resounding 4-1 win in the second leg.

“The aim isn’t to win by two goals, but to win. If you think you have to score two goals, that seems like a big target,” stated Enrique. “We just want to play and score. If we score in the 89th minute, it will carry on. We don’t need to score right away, we just want to win the game.”

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus on both attack and defense, Enrique stressed that conceding a goal won’t be a setback. He underscored the unpredictability of football, noting that quick goals could change the dynamics of the game significantly.

Enrique’s confidence in PSG’s ability to turn the tie around was evident as he reiterated his belief in victory, echoing the French phrase “on va gagner” (we are going to win). He expressed his optimism about the support from the home fans at the Parc des Princes, highlighting their crucial role in boosting the team’s morale.

“We have a total guarantee that the fans will be fully behind us as they have been all year, particularly when we need them,” Enrique affirmed. “We will all be together, and I hope we can celebrate a victory and a place in the final.”

With PSG having home advantage for the second leg, the stage is set for an intense and highly anticipated encounter as they seek to overcome Dortmund’s narrow lead and secure a spot in the Champions League final.

