Zanu PF Divided Over Mnangagwa’s Polad Initiative

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) initiative is facing internal resistance within his Zanu PF party, with some party members criticizing the platform as a wasteful talk show lacking tangible outcomes, NewsDay reports.

According to the News Day, Mnangagwa established the first Polad after the contentious 2018 elections in a bid to garner legitimacy following opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s claims of electoral irregularities. However, recent developments suggest growing discontent within Zanu PF regarding the efficacy and utility of Polad.

During the initial Polad sessions, political principals received perks such as top-of-the-range Isuzu D Max vehicles and substantial allowances, despite collectively receiving less than 3% of the national vote in the 2018 presidential elections.

Despite this, Polad’s promised outcomes have yet to materialize, leading to mounting criticism from both within and outside the ruling party. Mnangagwa’s recent intention to reinstate Polad has further fueled the debate over the platform’s relevance.

In a recent statement, Mnangagwa expressed his commitment to Polad, citing its past success in fostering political dialogue. However, nine months into his current administration, no tangible progress has been made towards reconvening Polad.

According to George Charamba, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, the President remains committed to the dialogue platform, although the timing and format of its reinstatement are yet to be determined.

However, sources within Zanu PF have voiced skepticism, with some party members questioning the necessity of Polad given the ruling party’s overwhelming parliamentary majority. Critics argue that Polad serves little purpose and wastes taxpayers’ money, considering the lack of significant political capital held by most presidential candidates involved.

Despite these reservations, Mnangagwa appears determined to proceed with Polad, disregarding calls to abandon the initiative. Plans were reportedly underway for a meeting between Mnangagwa and other Polad principals, although logistical challenges delayed the gathering.

While Mnangagwa’s administration maintains Polad’s importance, critics argue that the platform lacks legal backing and fails to produce meaningful outcomes. Past disagreements and expulsions of members, such as Peter Munyanduri in 2022, have further undermined Polad’s credibility.

Nevertheless, former Polad members contend that the platform played a pivotal role in averting economic collapse, citing the implementation of their proposals by Mnangagwa’s government.

Trust Chikohora, a former Polad member, highlighted the platform’s contribution to stabilizing the country’s currency through initiatives like the Currency Indaba held in 2022.

As debates over Polad’s efficacy persist, Mnangagwa faces mounting pressure to address internal party concerns and demonstrate the platform’s value amidst growing skepticism.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...