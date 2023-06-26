Chapman claims infiltration by Chamisa’s people as two fired

HARARE – The opposition Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ), led by Robert Chapman, has expelled two senior party members, Philani Gama and Lloyd Masiya, on suspicion of having links to Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Gama served as the party’s provincial secretary for Bulawayo, while Masiya was also from the same province.

The expulsion letter, signed by DUZ secretary-general Pishai Muchauraya, accused them of gross misconduct and behavior inconsistent with the party’s values and code of conduct.

It is believed that their expulsion was a result of their support for Chamisa’s candidacy, which they had urged Chapman to endorse. The party has hinted at further dismissals in the future.

