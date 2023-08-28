China congratulates Mnangagwa’s re-election, urges non-interference on Zim affairs

General elections were held throughout Zimbabwe on August 23 and 24. On August 27, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner with 52.6 percent of the vote.

President Mnangagwa has delivered a victory speech, calling for efforts to continue the country’s growth trajectory as one united nation. But some candidates refuse to accept the result and said they would challenge it in the Constitutional Court. What’s China’s comment?

Wang Wenbin: “As a friend to Zimbabwe, China has been closely following the general elections in the country. At Zimbabwe’s invitation, China sent an observer mission there. The mission believes that the elections were held in a peaceful and orderly fashion with active participation by the people.

“We have noted the result released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and extend congratulations to President Mnangagwa. We stand ready to work with the new government to bring our two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.”

“We have noticed reports on some disputing the election result. It is our hope that parties in Zimbabwe will put people’s interests first and resolve differences properly through legal means.”

“China adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs. We respect the Zimbabwe people’s choice, wish the country continued stability after the election and greater progress in pursuing national development and prosperity.”

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...