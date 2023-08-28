Zimbabwe doctors, nurses to undergo training in Zanu PF ideology

HARARE – Zimbabwe public hospital doctors and nurses are set to enrol at the Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology which was ostensibly opened to teach citizens as well as re-align them to the ideals of the country’s liberation struggle.

The college has been described by government critics as an attempt by the Zanu PF led authority to indoctrinate citizens through feeding them with the ruling party’s propaganda.

In a letter seen by ZimLive and addressed to senior executives, the Secretary for Health and Child Care, Air Commodore Jasper Chimedza said some health professionals have shown interest in taking up the controversial training.

“It is noted that some members of staff have requested to be trained in Ideology at Chitepo School of Ideology.

“In view of the above, you are please requested to liaise with Chitepo School of Ideology regarding training logistics and update this office,” reads the letter.

The school was named after Hebert Chitepo, the iconic former Zanu chairman who was assassinated by the then white colonial rulers in Zambia in March 1975.

Doctors and nurses have emerged as a restive constituency within the country’s public workforce, often calling for strikes over poor wages and unfavourable working conditions.

Some members of Zanu PF, workers within parastatals, government ministries, schoolteachers and lecturers are some of the partisan school’s alumni.

In 2016, Zanu PF came up with a policy that made it compulsory for prospective party candidates in national elections to first undergo training at the school. – ZimLive

