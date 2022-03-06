Chamisa speaks out on Khupe fiasco

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said his party supporters must not panic over reports that the MDC-T faction leader Thokozani Khupe was on the verge of joining them as there would be no imposition of leaders.

Speculation has been rife on social media that Khupe wants to join CCC after her fallout with MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora in January.

Chamisa, without mentioning names, said he was aware of disgruntlement in the rank and file of the party over some politicians joining the CCC.

“We want to work with everyone who is progressive,” he said.

“On various platforms people were talking about a lot of things. We are beginning afresh.”

He said CCC was a new formation and no one held positions in the party.

“We are starting from zero. We don’t have an MP, councillor. Yes, others are joining every day,” Chamisa said.

“We are here; we are very inclusive.

“It’s a new start, a new beginning.

“What is going to be different is that we are going to have a roadmap. We want big numbers. We want to repeat what was done in Zambia.”

Zambian President Haikande Hichilema, a close ally of Chamisa, caused a major upset last year when he beat incumbent Edgar Lungu to take the presidency.

The CCC leader said an overwhelming vote for his party would stop rigging.

“If we have huge numbers, there is no rigging. Let’s work together,” Chamisa said.

“It’s not about positions, but the change we want for the people of Zimbabwe.

“There is enough space for everyone.

“We want to make sure that we build a CCC. Once bitten twice shy.

“We are going to make sure that we don’t allow Zanu-PF to infiltrate us.”