Chamisa Says Zimbabwe Will Reintroduce U.S. Dollar If Elected President

GWERU – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, says his party will reintroduce the United States dollar if voted into office in the 2023 harmonized elections.

Speaking at the party’s by-election rally today in the Midlands capital, Gweru, Chamisa said such a move would transform the Zimbabwe economy, which has recorded stagnant growth for many years.

“Our agenda is to win Zimbabwe for change. Our agenda is to make this country great and you too. I can feel it that when we are in power we will transform the economy. The first thing we will do is to reintroduce the United States dollar. We will do our best to revive the economy. People will be very, very happy.

“We will also make sure that our natural resources like gold and others are fully utilized to benefit the people of Zimbabwe. Right now they are benefiting only a few people. We will come arrest all the people stealing our natural resources and involved in corrupt activities.”

CCC vice president, Tendai Biti, expressed the same sentiments, saying the revival of the country’s economy “will be top on our agenda to make life better for Zimbabweans, to ensure that teachers get over US$500 each and not peanuts they are currently earning.”

Ostallos Siziba, deputy national spokesperson of CCC, said Chamisa was well-received by the people of Gweru at the party’s by election campaign rally today where thousands of people attended the event.

“We had a very huge turnout and this is a clear indication that president Chamisa is the people’s choice. We want to assure Zimbabweans that we will meet all the promises when elected into office in 2023.”

Independent Member of Parliament for Norton, Temba Mliswa, said the CCC rally in Gweru “was peaceful. That is how it should be. Let’s be tolerant of each other and avoid using state institutions against political opponents. The youth also should avoid being used by politicians to carry out violence.”

Some candidates contesting the 2022 council and parliamentary by-elections say their campaigns are in top gear.

One of them is Ward 26 independent candidate, Janana Ngwenya, who says he is conducting door-to-door campaigns in Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, Bulawayo.

“We have intensified our campaigns ahead of the March 26 by-elections. People want change. I promise to cater for their needs,” said Ngwenya.

The ruling party, which is pivoting its campaigns on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, vice president Constantino Chiwenga, former vice president Kembo Mohadi, and others, is holding rallies throughout the country ahead of the by-elections.

One of the rallies in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North, which was convened by the ruling party on Saturday, was allegedly a big flop as few people turned up for the event.

Ruling party officials could not be drawn to discuss the issue. Social media is awash with photos of the event showing less than 200 people at the venue of the rally, Tshefunye Business Center.

Source: VOA

