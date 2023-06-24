CCC resolved the double candidates problem

MASVINGO – The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has successfully resolved the issue of double candidacy in Masvingo West’s ward 2, which falls under the Masvingo City Council.

The CCC negotiated for Frank Chirairo to withdraw his candidacy, clearing the way for Shantiel Chiwara.

At a press conference held outside the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices in Masvingo, Chirairo confirmed that he had initially filed his nomination papers on June 21, only to discover that another candidate from the same party had also filed for the same ward. After discussions with party leaders, Chirairo decided to withdraw his candidature for the benefit of the party.

Chirairo stated that he filed the withdrawal of his nomination papers at the ZEC offices, and he also mentioned that the fraud charges filed against him by Chitando had been withdrawn by Chitando himself.

Chitando, the party signatory, acknowledged that he had filed a fraud case upon discovering the double candidacy, but the issue has been amicably resolved.

It is unclear whether Chirairo actually forged any signatures, as that question remains unanswered.

However, another candidate named Rocky Kamuzonda, who intended to contest the same ward, chose to run as an independent candidate in protest against Chiwara’s candidature.

Please note that the information provided is based on the details given and does not reflect any real-time updates or developments.

