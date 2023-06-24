Lukashenko negotiates with Prigozhin to end Russia rebellion

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has held negotiations with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner.

The negotiations were held with the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had informed Lukashenko about the situation caused by Wagner in Russia’s south.

During the negotiations, the sides agreed that it is unacceptable to start a conflict on Russian territory. Lukashenko proposed stopping the advance of Wagner’s armed units in Russia and taking further steps to de-escalate tensions. Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly accepted this proposal.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko held conferences with officers from defense, security, and law enforcement agencies in response to the situation in Russia.

Please note that the information provided is based on the details given and does not reflect any real-time updates or developments.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...