Mnangagwa’s ally says he will rule forever

MASVINGO – During a rally held at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo, Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will rule forever, citing his adherence to a biblical path of empowering locals with land.

This statement comes amid speculation about Mnangagwa seeking a third term and rumors of a potential amendment to the constitution to allow him to run again.

Chadzamira stated that President Mnangagwa cannot be compared to anyone because he follows the Bible, emphasizing that just as the Lord created Adam and empowered him with land, the president has done the same for the people of Zimbabwe.

He expressed confidence that Mnangagwa will rule indefinitely due to his commitment to the biblical principles of empowering the nation.

Chadzamira also praised the development achieved under the second republic, highlighting the utilization of the country’s resources to foster growth even in the face of sanctions. He mentioned the benefits brought to Masvingo province through presidential projects in the mining sector, including the expansion of Bikita Minerals and investments from Chinese companies.

President Mnangagwa, in his address, acknowledged the country’s abundance of natural resources and emphasized the need to utilize them for survival. He called for the responsible use of resources and warned against drug abuse among the youth, urging schools and churches to educate young people about the dangers of substance abuse.

The rally, organized by the Young Women 4ED group, aimed to engage and address first-time voters under the theme ‘As a first-time voter, I pledge to vote 4ED’. Zanu-PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi also praised President Mnangagwa’s leadership qualities and expressed confidence in the party’s future.

Please note that the information provided is based on the details given and does not reflect any real-time updates or developments.

