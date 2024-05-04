Zimbabwean-born Nicolle Ndiweni (35), Elected as Police And Crime Commissioner For Derbyshire, UK

Spread the love

Zimbabwean-born British politician, Nicolle Ndiweni (35), has been elected as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Derbyshire after beating incumbent Angelique Foster by nearly 30,000 votes.

BBC reported that Ndiweni, a Labour candidate earned 93,260 votes, nearly 30,000 more than the incumbent, Angelique Foster of the Conservatives, who received 65,293.

Reform’s Russell Armstrong came in third place with 32,944 votes, with Liberal Democrat David Hancock receiving 22,540.

A total of 803,297 voted in the election, with a turnout of 26.6%.

Ndiweni’s election as the PPC for Derbyshire signifies a shift towards greater diversity and representation in law enforcement and policymaking in the United Kingdom (UK).

Posting on X (Twitter) after her win was confirmed, thanked voters who elected her and promised to put their needs first. She wrote:

I don’t have enough words to thank each & every one of you who voted for me & put your trust in Labour🌹

In me, you will have a PCC who is committed to serving you wholeheartedly & will always put your needs first.

Ndiweni was born and raised in rural Karoi, Mashonaland West Province and in 2015, she was elected as the first black councillor of Hucknall UK.

Her father, Dought Ndiweni, is the former MP of Hurungwe Central and a member of the SADC Parliamentary Forum.

