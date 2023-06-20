Bloodbath: CCC announces Matabeleland and Bulawayo candidates

THE Nelson Chamisa led opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has released it’s National Assembly candidates for Bulawayo just a day before the nomination courts sits this Wednesday.

The list saw most of the incumbent Members of the House of Assembly in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province falling by the wayside and paving way for new faces in the opposition.

In Bulawayo Central constituency, incumbent Nicola Watson will pave way for local medical practitioner Surrender Kapoikulu.

In Bulawayo North Minenhle Gumede has been announced as the opposition candidate for the constituency. Sichelesile Mahlangu is one of the candidates who retained his position as the candidate for Pumula constituency.

In Cowdray Park, Pashor Sibanda has been confirmed as the candidate while the opposition’s deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba will be the candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency. Eric Gono emerged victorious over incumbent Gift Banda in Lobengula-Emakhandeni constituency. Other condidates include Francis Mangwendeza who will be representing Bulawayo South, Obert Manduna who emerged victorious in Nketa constituency, Desire Moyo in Nkulumane and Decent Bajila in Emakhandeni-Luveve constituency. Desmond Makaza will stand for the party in Mpopoma-Mzilikazi while Tichaona Mujati will be the CCC candidate for Njube constituency.

In Matabeleland South province the party has Renato Ndou who is representing Beitbridge East, Morgan Ncube for Beitbridge West, Bekezela Maplanka for Bulilima, Desire Nkala for Gwanda North and Patrick Dube for Gwanda South.

In Gwanda Tshitaudze constituency the party will be represented by Jastom Mazhale while in Mangwe Vincent Sihlabo won the race to represent the party.

Themba Dube was the winner in Matopo, while Sibonginkosi Ncube emerged victorious in Matopo-Mangwe constituency.

David Masuku and Sifanjani Moyo were the party winners in Insiza North and Insiza South respectively while Khumbulani Moyo will represent the party Umzingwane constituency.

