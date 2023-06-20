Farmers advised to stop wheat planting

WHEAT farmers who could not meet the 15 June winter planting deadline have been urged to stop planting and instead shift focus towards effective good agronomic practices, disease and weed management, irrigation management and scheduling.

Late planting of wheat negatively affects yields, reduces quality and exposes the wheat crop to risk of destruction by early rains.

In a statement on Monday, Ministry of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Dr John Basera said : “The Ministry of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development wishes to thank all the wheat farmers for supporting the thrust towards wheat and flour self-sufficiency.

“Farmers are hereby advised that the optimal wheat planting window closed on the 15th of June 2023 and any further planting after this date is discouraged and must stop.”

Dr Basera said late planting of wheat negatively affects yields, reduces quality and exposes the wheat crop to risk of destruction by early rains.

“Focus should shift and be redirected towards effective good agronomic practices, disease and weed management, irrigation management and scheduling.

“ Farmers are encouraged to scout their fields on a regular basis and to make fire guards to avoid unnecessary losses due to veld fires. Farmers should approach their nearest Agritex Office or agricultural extension officer for the necessary wheat growing backstopping support and agronomic advice.”

Government recently revised upwards the winter wheat production target of 85 000 hectares to 90 000 hectares as the country is positioning itself to be a net exporter of wheat in the region.

Wheat production output increased by 25 percent from over 300 000 metric tonnes in 2021 to 375 000 metric tonnes in 2022, against a national annual requirement of 360 000 metric tonnes, leaving a surplus of over 15 000mt.

The production figure for the 2022 winter season is the highest ever achieved since 1962 when wheat was first grown in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying the country has saved up to US$300 million in import costs following a record wheat harvest last year of over 375 000 tonnes, and is working hard to ensure a lot more wheat is delivered this year.

Zimbabwe requires about 360 000 tonnes of wheat per year to ensure an uninterrupted supply of bread and other confectioneries.

Zesa has already assured farmers of guaranteed electricity for irrigation this wheat cropping season. The power utility said it has put in place the requisite modalities to ring-fence 120MW.

On its part, the Government continues to construct dams across the country to promote irrigation culture so that going forward, surplus produce could be exported to generate foreign currency. – Chronicle

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...