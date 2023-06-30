Aston Villa skipper John McGinn joins Zimbabwe tribal dance on Vic Falls holiday with fiancee

VICTORIA FALLS – Aston Villa and Scotland footballer John McGinn recently enjoyed a holiday in Zimbabwe with his fiancée, Sara Stokes.

According to the Daily Record, McGinn shared a video on Instagram, showcasing his interactions with locals and attempting a tribal dance during his visit.

In the video, McGinn can be seen standing beside a nimble tribesman who performs a native dance, shuffling from side to side and kicking his leg over his head. McGinn tries to mimic the moves but ends up holding his hamstring and smiling, jokingly suggesting that they must not have hamstrings in Zimbabwe.

McGinn also shared other holiday photos on social media, including an overhead view of the “unbelievable” Victoria Falls from a helicopter. He also captured footage of a safari park and hippos swimming in a lake.

The video of McGinn’s tribal dance attempt received humorous reactions from his friends, including former teammates John Terry and Alan Hutton, who responded with crying laughing emojis.

Aston Villa teammate Marvelous Nakamba, who is Zimbabwean, expressed his support and appreciation for McGinn’s visit to Zimbabwe.

McGinn was praised for “keeping it real” by choosing to holiday in Zimbabwe instead of more traditional tourist destinations like Ibiza or Mykonos.

