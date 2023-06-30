New RGM Airport terminal to be opened tomorrow

HARARE – The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Zimbabwe has undergone a US$153 million facelift and is set to open its new terminal on July 13, according to officials from the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ).

The terminal refurbishment project is part of the government’s efforts to enhance aviation infrastructure in line with global standards and promote economic growth.

ACZ recently conducted a wet-run test on an international Fastjet flight to ensure that all systems were working perfectly. The terminal is now being prepared for operational use, with final touches being made, such as removing draft curtains, completing road markings, and conducting final cleaning in the construction area.

The CEO of ACZ, Mr Tawanda Gusha, confirmed that the new arrivals and departure sections would be open to the public starting from July 1, 2023. Tenants are also finalizing lease agreements and setting up their commercial spaces within the terminal building to serve travelers and their families and friends.

While the main terminal construction is complete, one aero bridge is still being installed. Refurbishment of the existing international and domestic terminal buildings will commence once the new infrastructure is fully operational, a process expected to take approximately 12 months.

Security measures have been enhanced at the airport, with law enforcement agencies deployed and closed-circuit television systems in place for video surveillance.

The modernization of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is a key project of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe, aligning with President Mnangagwa’s vision to achieve an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The upgraded airport aims to become a regional aviation hub, capable of handling approximately 6 million passengers annually, compared to the current capacity of 2.5 million. The improvements are expected to attract more international airlines and increase tourist arrivals in Harare.

