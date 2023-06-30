No one can lecture us on democracy, says Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has asserted that Zimbabwe is a democratic country and does not require foreign powers to lecture it on democratic principles.

Speaking at a conference in Gweru, Mnangagwa addressed small to medium-scale miners and highlighted that Zimbabwe is one of the most peaceful countries in Africa.

Mnangagwa emphasized that Zimbabwe is a united and democratic nation, having fought for democracy, and therefore does not need any foreign country to teach it about democracy. He further stated that Zimbabwe is a sovereign country, and it is not the place of foreigners to interfere in its internal affairs.

The president highlighted that each country has its own development path, with countries like Germany, France, and the United States building themselves without interference. Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to develop their country using their own resources and questioned what they would need to envy from other countries.

However, human rights groups have raised concerns about pockets of political violence in Zimbabwe, particularly in the lead-up to the August 23 elections.

Incidents of violence have been reported in previous by-elections, and politically motivated violence has tarnished the country’s image, leading to doubts about its ability to conduct free and fair elections.

Observer mission

Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has stated that the country will not allow biased observer missions to observe its harmonized elections on August 23.

Speaking at an interface meeting with small to medium-scale miners in Gweru, Mnangagwa expressed his disapproval of countries that have already predicted and announced Zimbabwe’s election results, stating that such countries will not be permitted to serve as observers.

Mnangagwa emphasized that Zimbabwe cannot be lectured on democracy by outsiders, as the country fought a prolonged liberation war to attain democracy. He asserted that Zimbabweans fought for democracy because they wanted it and that they would defend and uphold it.

The president also addressed concerns about violence in the upcoming elections, stating that those wishing for a violent election in Zimbabwe would not succeed.

He emphasized that Zimbabwe is one of the most peaceful countries on the continent and is fully capable of conducting a free, fair, and peaceful election.

Mnangagwa’s remarks reflect a stance of self-determination and sovereignty, asserting Zimbabwe’s independence in conducting its electoral processes and rejecting interference from countries with biased views.

