Apostle Chiwenga’s Behaviour Constitutes Disrespect, May Arouse Public Anger And Disorder – Information Minister

In an interview with a local daily, deputy Information minister Energy Mutodi responded to cleric Talent Chiwenga.

In a video Talent responded to a warning from his cousin Vice President Chiwenga saying he has the right to freedom of expression.

However, Mutodi said while government respects the right to freedom of expression in line with Section 61 of the Constitution, one needs not to infringe into other people’s rights and liberties when exercising his or her own right. Said Mutodi:

So when you call out the name of a whole vice president in the streets and purport to disclose his health condition, you really act outside the law. Such behaviour constitutes high levels of disrespect and may arouse public anger and disorder, considering that politicians have supporters who follow them. So our position as government is that the pastor needs to be called to order and desist from infringing into other people’s rights. He is free to form a political party or to join already existing ones and must not hide under the church to further his own political ambitions or beliefs.

