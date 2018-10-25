Zanu PF rejects Chipanga, Hamandishe re-admission bid

HARARE – Zanu PF says it has turned down an application for readmission into the party by two former youth league leaders, Kudzanai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe.

The party’s national disciplinary committee had however readmitted Anastacia Ndlovu as an ordinary card-carrying member, although she is barred from holding any position for the next two years.

Party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo said this following a meeting of the party’s politburo in Harare.

He said Chipanga and Hamandishe’s readmission had failed after the Zanu PF Youth League “declined” to entertain their request.

Chipanga’s was the Youth League secretary and Hamandishe its political commissar when they were forced out by a military coup that removed former party leader and President Robert Mugabe last November.

The two were also arrested and charged with corruption.

Moyo said the party had stayed a decision on an application by Paul Chimedza and others from Matabeleland South after requesting further information from their provinces. – ZimLive