We Will No Longer Tolerate Pirate Taxis – City Of Harare

The Harare City Council has launched an operation to rid the central business district of pirate taxi operators, colloquially referred to as mshika-shika. This follows the City’s successful removal of vendors in the CBD. Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba told the Daily News,

We are geared to cleaning up the city once and for all. At times we have seen that the police and our staff are not doing enough to reign in illegal pirate taxis. We sometimes see municipal police parked opposite illegal pirate taxis with no action being taken. This will no longer be tolerated.