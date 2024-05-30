2 detained after cheeky drive to State House demanding to see with Mnangagwa

Spread the love

HARARE – Two Harare men were arrested this month after driving to State House on different days this month requesting to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

One of them, Felix Togaraseyi Magureyi, 40, even claimed he was Mnangagwa’s father. Mnangagwa is aged 81.

He was arrested with a pistol magazine, a toy firearm and a sjambok, among other possessions.

Another Mnangagwa visitor, Michael Kunyeya, 29, appeared before a Harare Magistrate facing allegations of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

It is the State’s case that on May 22, 2024, Kunyeya who was driving an unregistered Toyota Fortuner, drove into State House and requested to see the President so that he could tell him his personal problems.

Police officers who were manning the gate requested to search Kunyeya’s vehicle, leading to the recovery of one sachet of cocaine and nine empty sachets with cocaine residue.

He was arrested immediately.

Kunyeya, seen in different photos with Mnangagwa and the Mugabe brothers, was denied bail and is expected to return to court on 12 June.

Magureyi was also arrested and arraigned before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi after he allegedly forcibly entered State House demanding to see Mnangagwa.

According to prosecutors, on May 7, Magureyi went to State House in Harare driving a Toyota Hilux Raider.

On arrival, Magureyi allegedly parked his car at the visitor’s entrance, disembarked and started dancing in front of a police officer who was manning the entrance to the State House.

Magureyi told the policeman he wanted to see Mnangagwa while claiming he was the president’s father before forcing his way into the yard.

A search was conducted in Magureyi’s vehicle and police recovered an unknown pistol magazine, 4 rounds of ammunition, one hand-held Boafeng communication radio, a burnt bulb extract, a bunch of keys, a sjambok and a toy firearm. – ZimLive

