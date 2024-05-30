Chinese miner shoots 1 dead, injures another in Zhombe mine shaft row

Spread the love

KWEKWE – A Chinese miner shot and killed one man and further inflicted gunshot wounds on another after a quarrel over a mining shaft in Zhombe, Midlands.

Cai Yulong, 58, from Stone Still Mine 10, Marandure Farm, Zhombe appeared before a Kwekwe magistrate facing one count of murder, one of attempted murder and one of assault.

He was remanded in custody to June 11, 2024.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, on 26 May 2024, Goni Goni, aged 23, Komborerai Shariwa, 24, John Muchawaya, 34 and Lovemore Mapfanya, 20, all of Village Tirivanhu, Chief Njelele, Gokwe were working underground at Blackhand 10 Mine, Zhombe, Kwekwe.

The four encroached into another shaft at Blue Belle Mine, Zhombe which is owned by Cal.

Prosecutors say Cal, who was armed with a pistol, confronted the four over the alleged encroachment.

The incident saw the miner open fire at the group, killing Goni Goni on the spot after aiming for his left thigh.

Cal also shot John Muchawaya thrice, once on the left knee, once on the right ankle and once on the left thigh.

Muchawaya is currently admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Cal also allegedly struck Lovemore Mapfanya once on the head with a fist.

Mapfanya fled the scene and filed a police report leading to Cal’s arrest.

