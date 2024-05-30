Neville Mutsvangwa’s case reallocated to new judge, bail ruling set for Friday

Spread the love

HARARE – High Court Judge Rodgers Manyangadze has taken over Neville Mutsvangwa’s bail appeal, with ruling on the high-profile matter now set for this Friday.

Neville, son of Women Affairs minister, Monica Mutsvangwa and Zanu PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa, is fighting for his freedom after he was seized by detectives who raided his Harare home over two weeks ago on suspicion he was dealing in foreign currency.

Two suspected accomplices were arrested at the same time.

The three were denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on initial hearing at the Harare Magistrates’ Court prompting their filing of an appeal at the High Court.

Ruling on the appeal was initially set for Monday but the case could not proceed after the presiding judge, Esther Muremba recused herself “for personal reasons.”

The matter was referred to the High Court registrar who reallocated it to Manyangadze before hearing was fast-tracked on Wednesday.

Manyangadze reserved his ruling to this Friday, Neville’s lawyer Josephine Sande confirmed.

“The appeal was heard by Justice Manyangadze,” she said.

Mutsvangwa’s lawyers contend there was no justification for continued incarceration of their clients.

The 44-year-old is jointly charged with Ellis Majachani and Simbarase Tichingana.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...