South Africa’s funeral parlours at full capacity

The long-feared Covid-19 coronavirus storm has arrived.

Funeral parlours are battling to cope with demand as Covid-19-related deaths around the country rise daily, and government is increasing capacity in cemeteries to cater for the deluge.

Meanwhile, doctors working at hospitals in Gauteng, which is now the country’s Covid-19 epicentre, are having to decide who will and will not get treated with scarce ventilators and oxygen after hospital admissions in the province skyrocketed over the past 10 days.

South African Covid-19 cases have surpassed 250 000 and are now among the fastest-rising numbers in the world.

According to Vuyo Mabindisa of Vuyo’s Funeral Services in Soweto, they used to bury about 35 people a week, but that number has jumped to about 50 people a week, with an average of 10 to 15 deceased people a day.

“You can say that we are now in peak season,” said Mabindisa.

Gauteng is in crisis as all state hospitals have reached capacity.

“We are starting to experience oxygen shortages in public hospitals and clinics, and doctors and nurses are now having to decide who gets oxygen to keep patients alive and who doesn’t,” said Dr Francesca Conradie, deputy director of HIV research at Wits University.

TOWNSHIP FUNERAL PARLOURS NOT COPING

Sibongile Zikalala, who works as a funeral administrator at a funeral parlour, said it was scary working in such an environment because they did not always know who was carrying the virus.

“The biggest danger is that some people don’t tell us the truth about whether they have been in contact with the deceased or not, which makes it scary for us,” she said.

When Zikalala showed City Press the parlour’s storage facility this week, she said that it could only cater for 24 bodies at a time, but the company was busy building another storage facility to keep up with demand.

Township communities are the hardest hit. In the past eight days, statistics show that the highest number of cases that have been recorded are from the City of Johannesburg’s region D, which consists of Doornkop, Soweto, Protea Glen and Dobsonville.

Mabindisa said most funeral parlours in townships, including his, would not make it financially because they were burying people on credit.

“We have a serious challenge with the department of home affairs, which is on a go-slow, so families of the deceased person are not able to get the death certificates in time to claim from their insurance policies, so we end up burying people on credit,” said Mabindisa, who is also the spokesperson for the SA Funeral Practitioners Association.

He said that, although the months of May, June and July were generally peak season for funeral practitioners, this year’s numbers had left them without the capacity to deal with burials.

This has created a backlog in many privately owned mortuaries. Health and safety regulations had also made their operating conditions difficult.

“According to the regulations, a Covid-19-positive person must be buried within 48 hours and, before they leave the hospital, they must be put in a sealed plastic bag. That’s why, in some cases, the families of the deceased end up burying a person without knowing whether that person is the right one or not,” he said.

Zikalala said that, on average, a dead body spends about six days in the mortuary before it is buried, but Covid-19 regulations precluded them from keeping them for that long.

“As you can see outside, we have empty coffins that are ordered on a daily basis, but they already have people waiting for them. On Mondays, we get between 15 and 16 bodies from Baragwanath and Andrew Mlangeni hospitals, so we are very busy,” she said.

Zikalala said that, due to the backlog, they have had to resort to renting storage facilities from smaller parlours.

Read: ‘Gauteng is not digging 1.5 million graves’

A funeral parlour worker in Alexandra told City Press that it was hard dealing with Covid-19-related cases because of the strict regulations, and because of hospitals that fail to disclose the cause of death.

“The hospitals themselves sometimes do not tell you the truth – that this person died of Covid-19. So you go and fetch the body thinking this is a normal case, but when you get the autopsy report, you get a big shock when you realise that this person actually died because of the virus.”