South Africa bans alcohol ‘immediately’

South Africa will not be moving back to Alert Level 4 or 5, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night – but a curfew will be imposed, alcohol sales will be banned, and new mask rules will be imposed.

“The storm is upon us,” Ramaphosa said, even while “many are downplaying the seriousness of this virus”, and failing to adhere to the rules intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The government, he said, would secure more beds, oxygen, and ventilators, but it is “not only the health system that needs to be strengthened” – and the cabinet had agreed to “strengthen the enforcement of existing regulations and take certain additional measures”.

Here is what we know about the newly revised rules for Alert Level 3, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Alcohol sales are “immediately” banned – though it is not clear on what legal basis

Ramaphosa said that the “sale, dispensing, and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect” as one of the measures intended to “conserve hospital capacity”.