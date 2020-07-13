Thousands return to Zimbabwe as COVID-19 bites

OVER 11 000 Zimbabweans living in foreign lands have returned home since the COVID-19-induced lockdown, with thousands more still en-route and due to arrive over the next few weeks, official data shows.

Stung largely by job losses and untenable living conditions, many were retracing their footsteps back home.

Among the expected returnees, are over 1 000 Zimbabweans studying in the United States of America, who could be affected after the Donald Trump administration asked foreign students in the US, whose colleges have shifted to online teaching, to shift to schools that have in-person classes or leave the country.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a statement saying that non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in that country.

Zimbabwe is also expecting 300 of its citizens from China, mostly students who have completed their programmes.

About 100 of those students were expected to come with an Air Zimbabwe plane that was already in China by last week.

From South Africa, thousands await Government-assisted repatriation, with 300 Zimbabweans recently released from South African prisons being part of that delegation.

This group is currently detained at South Africa’s largest immigrant holding facility — Lindela Repatriation Centre — while Governments of the two countries arrange for their deportation.

The Sunday Mail has gathered that among the group were criminals convicted of serious crimes, including rape, armed robbery and murder.

They have all been slapped with five-year bans from South Africa.

The influx is raising serious concern about the possible importation of Covid-19 cases from hotspots such as the USA and South Africa.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo told The Sunday Mail that Government had requested South African authorities to delay the deportation of the criminals while arrangements were made on activating protocols to receive them safely.

He said the decision to deport the prisoners came after some inmates in South African prisons tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have more than 300 Zimbabweans who were released from various prisons in South Africa,” said Dr Moyo.

“South Africa called us to say we are releasing your people, but, however, some had completed their sentences in the various prisons.

“We negotiated with them so that they can at least keep them at the detention centre while we work on necessary arrangements and have them deported.”

He said the Registrar-General was now verifying the nationality of the released criminals before they are allowed into Zimbabwe.

Once verification is confirmed, the prisoners will be deported through Beitbridge Border Post.