Commonwealth leaders called on to interven to save Meghan Markle from vile racists thugs like Jeremy Clarksonlike

LONDON – Jeremy Clarkson has spewed a hate-filled tirade in Meghan Markle’s direction, saying that he despises her ‘on a cellular level’ and dreams of people throwing ‘excrement’ at her in a rant that’s been condemned as ‘vile and disgusting’.

Some high-profile commentators on social media have called on Commonwealth leaders from African and Caribbean countries to intervene and stop the mob-lynching.

Meghan and Prince Harry recently released their highly-anticipated documentary series on Netflix, shedding further light on their decision to step away as senior working members of the royal family and move from the UK to Canada and then to Los Angeles.

In the docu-series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stressed the negative impact vitriol on social media and in the press that was targeted at them had on their lives, with Meghan also speaking about suffering from suicidal thoughts.

In his latest column, Clarkson said that he felt ‘sorry’ for Prince Harry, who he dubbed a ‘glove puppet’ who The Grand Tour star claimed is controlled by his wife.

He then said: ‘Meghan, though, is a different story. I hate her.’

‘Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level,’ he added in The Sun, referencing Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, and West, a serial killer.

Continuing, the Clarkson’s Farm star said that at night, he’s ‘unable to sleep’ as thoughts about Meghan consume his mind.

‘At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her,’ he shockingly wrote.

The 62-year-old then alleged that ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same way’.

‘But what makes me despair is that younger people, especially girls, think she’s pretty cool. They think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens,’ he penned.

‘That makes me even angrier. Can’t they see everything that’s happening is so very obviously pre-planned.’

Several people have condemned Clarkson’s remarks on social media, including Jacqui Smith MP.

‘I’m your age @JeremyClarkson and I couldn’t disagree more with you. Why do you have to be so horrible? I can’t believe it’s good for you and it certainly isn’t good for the rest of us,’ she tweeted.

‘I’m sorry but what has Meghan Markle done to deserve to be more hated than Rose West? I’m trying to think what has she done that’s worse than what Rose did? This is just vile and disgusting. Is Jeremy Clarkson upset that Meghan stood up for herself?’ another aghast Twitter user remarked.

So Jeremy Clarkson said he hates Meghan Markle more than he hates this serial killer,’ someone else said, in reference to his mention of West.

‘Like WTH?? Why would you print something like this. This is disgusting and disrespectful,’ another stated.

