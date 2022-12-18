Another province drops Ramaphosa, backs Zweli Mkhize

Johannesburg – Zweli Mkhize’s camp got a voting boost as Mpumalanga decided to turn their back on sitting president Cyril Ramaphosa hours before voting for the ANC top seven. Sources within the plenary close to the situation are saying the province joined Mkhize’s camp after deputy president David Mabuza declined to be nominated for the presidential race.

The province’s move is a major boost for Mkhize’s camp after a group of delegates from North West and Limpopo jumped ship to back Mkhize’s nomination. “This was after Mpumalanga made a U-turn to join Zweli after Mabuza declined the presidential nomination,” said sources. The sources said this was a clear indication that Mkhize would emerge victorious.

“What I can tell is that Zweli will close the conference. We are confident about that. The people are tired of Ramaphosa. We are still negotiating with other provinces and there is hope that they might join as well.” Mkhize’s campaign could also be boosted by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s support after she also declined to be nominated for the presidential position. Ramaphosa’s slate said they were not happy with how his campaigners were handling his campaign, adding that they were sabotaging him.

The sources said, “CR is coordinated by amateurs with selfish and self-serving interests. This may lead to him losing the nomination this time around.” However, Ramaphosa’s campaigners still believe that he has a fighting chance, and may walk away with the presidential title. The voting for the top seven is currently taking place.

