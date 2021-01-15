VP Chiwenga warns social media users

Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has denied claims the country’s hospitals are overwhelmed amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and face a critical shortage of beds and equipment.

However, the VP was quick to accuse “social media soldiers of fortune” of communicating falsehoods on social media that public and private hospitals had run out of beds and equipment.

Zimbabwe Thursday saw the highest toll of Covid-19 deaths when 47 people died and 1 112 new infections were recorded.

But, Chiwenga assured citizens must not to panic and rely on official government information and not social media.

“It would be, however, an exaggeration at this stage, to suggest that our health institutions are overwhelmed by cases of Covid-19,” he said in a statement Friday.

“Admittedly, the recent escalation of cases of the pandemic in the country caused a high demand for health care. Nonetheless, let me reassure citizens that Zimbabwe’s public and private health institutions still have adequate capacity to offer health services to all patients.

“In light of widely circulating reports alleging that there is a serious deficit of hospital beds, let me point out that these were ‘embellished social media allegations by some pen-mercenaries’.