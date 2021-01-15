17 year-old drowns self after being dumped by girlfriend

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case about a 17-year-old boy who was found floating at a dam in Springs Farm in Umguza on the outskirts of Bulawayo,” said Insp Ncube.

According to a close family member the deceased Mthabisi Joel Nkiwane got heartbroken after his 16-year-old sweetheart dumped him for an illegal gold miner.

Last week on Sunday Mthabisi, who was still emotionally hurt that the “money man” snatched his girlfriend, left home to get a haircut at a salon at around 11:30AM.

But he never went there – instead he went to a dam!