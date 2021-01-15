Thabani Mpofu’s father dies

Prominent Harare lawyer, advocate Thabani Mpofu of ‘the fulcrum’ and ‘the pith’ fame has lost his father.

Adv Mpofu is the lawyer of Nelson Chamisa the leader of the opposition MDC.

The reason of Mpofu Snr’s death have not been communicated.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa released the information via his Twitter.

Said Chamisa, “I have just been informed that Our father, Mr Mpofu, father to our brother, Cde and people’s advocate @adv_fulcrum has passed on. This is a tragic loss. We send our sincere condolences to the Mpofu family. May his soul rest in peace.”