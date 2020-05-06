Zimbabwe govt revamps sports stadiums during lockdown

Minister of Youth, Sports Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry has posted pictures of the newly refurbished National Sports stadium.

The former swimming sensation said the next step was to introduce a bucket system and online ticketing system.

“It’s happening Zimbabwe. National Sports Stadium still has some work to do but our Athletes (and fans of course!) will have a better home. Update from Bulawayo coming soon.” Coventry said. “Making sure the Athletes have a home is top priority,that means change rooms, field, first aid etc gets sorted out. Bucket seats will come.”



The development comes after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejected ZIFA’s appeal against its decision to ban all local stadiums from hosting international football games.

CAF arrived at the decision to sanction all local stadiums form staging international games citing lack of set international standards, meaning the senior men’s national football team, the Warriors, will host Algeria in a AFCON 2021 Group H qualifier at a neutral venue outside the country.