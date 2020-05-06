Chamisa a stone in Zanu-PF’s shoes

I am not a fundi or guru in constitutional law but I feel like unpacking some of the ruling done by our Supreme Court which has a little bearing on people’s lives.

Putting my political lenses with a bird’s eye view, I can see the hand of powerful politicians and political gladiators masquerading as genuine political messiahs but are there to kill and destroy.

These days when you hear a lot of jubilations and ululations in Zimbabwe’s revolutionary party, its either the party has walloped and defeated the opposition or the Supreme Court has ruled in their favour thus Zimbabwe’s politics.

On Tuesday 5 May 2020 the MDC-T Acting President Thokozani Khupe recalled four MDC Alliance MPs from parliament as the MDC leadership saga rages on.

The MPs were recalled are party MDC Chip Whip Prosper Mutseyami who is also Dangamvura-Chikanga MP, MDC Secretary-General and Kuwadzana MP Chalton Hwende, MDC chairperson Tabitha Khumalo and Senator Lilian Timveous.

This was after a follow up to the Supreme Court ruling passed on Khupe who was reinstated as acting president of the MDC replacing the late founder leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Again the timing of recalling the MPs at a time the country is fighting the global pandemic #Covid19 raises eyebrows on the government’s willingness and seriousness to solving very important issues affecting the country.

Everybody knows that the country’s economy is in its intesive care unit, dire straits and hanging by a thread. I thought the ruling was coming with blessings to improve the ailing economy but alas the ruling will not even attract a quarter or an inch of an investment. Welcome to Zimbabwe politics.

Previously we have seen ZANU PF government signing mega deals and trying to lure investment from outside without success. Maybe due to their failure to attract investment, frustration is slowly creeping into their nerves and becoming a thorny into the flesh. The party has now resorted to diverting people’s attention by using the courts in settling political matters.

This Covid ruling like most people would like to call it, has put the revolutionary party into an immature position where they are still playing hide and seek game yet as the father of the children should be finding ways to feed his family which is at the brink of collapse due to hunger. It must find solutions to the economic woes which have seen the majority of people living under abject poverty.

It is now crystal clear that Zimbabwean politics lacks the gravitas to solve the political challenge which happens to be the economy. Sure if MDC-Alliance was not a political party why did the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission allowed it to contest?

Zanu PF and its leadership have ran out of steam and ideas to fix the economy. The party is now more obsessed with power than serving the greater Zimbabwe.

I am praying that Zimbabwe gets a leadership which has a vision to take the country forward.

This is not what even Zanu PF supporters voted for. We should be all focusing on rebuilding the walls of Jericho which have fallen down. Rebuilding the economy to them is nothing as long as they are in power. Despite our political differences and ideologies our gravitational pivot must be centred on making Zimbabwe work again like what former Finance Minister Simba Makoni said in his Mavambo/ Kusile manifesto. The goal is for the people to live better lives, not these empty political rhetorical gymnastics.

Judging by the comments from members of Zanu PF, all that matters is the demise and trial of King Dedan Kimathe maybe if he is gone the economy will start booming again. What I know is that power is not determined by Jacob Mudenda or courts.

We need a very radical change where we can take Zimbabwe to another political level than this hanky panking. Rebuilding the economy cannot be left to one political party only. We need all hands at the deck.

Nelson Chamisa is a Zimbabwean and is also expected to solve this equation. We currently have Polad in place which must also seek and find solutions to the country’s challenges. The Zimbabwean economy has been going downhill since 1997 when Zimbabwean government started giving money to war veterans and from that time nothing has improved.

True we have seen how Nelson Chamisa has fallen like a deck of cards, so how is Zanu PF going to improve the economy of the country and well being of its citizens. I think that is where the million dollar question is?

Most Zimbaweans are much concerned about the state of the economy than recalling MPs. The majority people want to see an improved lifestyle better than the previous one. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government declared that its now a new dispensation so people want to see how new it is.

