Masvingo bounces back in top flight cricket

MASVINGO –Top flight cricket has returned to Masvingo with the reintroduction of Southern Rocks which was dissolved in 2005 in the franchise Logan Cup.

The franchised Logan cup is a premier first class cricket competition in Zimbabwe with six provincial teams namely the Mountaineers, The Mashonaland eagles, The Rangers, The Matabeleland Tuskers, Mid-West Rhinos and

Southern Rocks.

Southern Rocks was dissolved in the 2004/05 season by Zimbabwe Cricket Association (ZCA) due to lack of financial support.

Local cricket players who spoke to The Mirror however, told this publication that Masvingo Cricket Association (MCA) is allegedly contracting Harare based players whereas local players are supposed to benefit.

“We are happy that top flight cricket has resumed in Masvingo. Players are well paid and it is a platform for them to get national and international recognition. “Local players are however, bitter that MCA is calling Harare based players ahead of us whereas we

possess similar skills and local players are supposed to benefit from this initiative,” said a cricket player who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Masvingo Cricket Association Manager Blessing Mahwire told The Mirror that they have not begun recruitment processes despite

the league starting in a few weeks time.

“The league begins in the next few weeks but we have not contracted any players. The team will be known as Rocks and the majority of players will come from Masvingo. A few experienced players from Harare will be contracted to bolster the squad,” said Mahwire.

"We have several experienced and upcoming players in Masvingo who deserve the opportunity to play for Southern Rocks which is a team for Masvingo. MCA ought to have a limited number for outside players," said another player.