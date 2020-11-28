Ex-husband, new boyfriend assault bar lady to death

NEMAMWA – For Melody Mudzamatira, a bar lady at a sports bar at Manyama, her death on Friday last week was a case of being between a rock and a hard surface.

She was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife by her jealous ex-husband after being jointly assaulted by the latter and her new boyfriend who both accused her of being a whore.

Mudzamatira died on arrival at Masvingo Rural Police Station after she was stabbed at around 1230am when she had knocked off from duty.

It is alleged that the ex-husband, only identified as Tawedzerwa spotted her walking with the new boyfriend identified as Robert ‘Roberto’ and they were both ordered to follow the former to a close by mountain.

When they got to a secluded place, the two men started assaulting the deceased for allegedly being a whore and then the ex-husband stabbed her twice with a knife.

The deceased’s friend, Agnes Bhobha confirmed the incident The Mirror.

Sources said that the accused found a job for his ex-wife a few weeks ago. It is said that he pretended to the bar owner that he was a brother to the deceased when he pleaded for a job for her.

The bar owner only realised later that the two were once a couple after sometime.

On the fateful day, the deceased came from Zano and started her shift and knocked off at 6pm. The accused invited her for a date at around 930pm but the deceased could not make it as she was seeing Robert.

One of the last persons to see the deceased alive is Agnes Bhobha who her bade farewell as she left for the business center in the company of her boyfriend.

When the ex-husband saw the two together, he ordered the couple to follow him to a nearby mountain where the deceased was assaulted by both man as they took her as a whore and stabbed with a table knife by Tawedzerwa.

She was stabbed on the right breast and at the back. She was dumped at Orlando Sports bar.

She was found bleeding and managed to tell the people who discovered her that she was stabbed by her ex-husband after being assaulted by the two.

The deceased’s body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital.

Mudzamatira was buried on Sunday in her home area, Zano.