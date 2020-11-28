World class lodge opens at Zimplats in Mhondoro-Ngezi

Mhondoro – VTU, a state of the art lodge has opened at Turf Growth Point in Mhondoro Ngezi District some 160km outside Harare.

Turf is the residential area for Zimplats, the biggest platinum mine in Zimbabwe, and the lodge is just 5km from the mine itself.

The lodge has 18 rooms and it opened its doors to the public on October 20, 2020.

Traveling from Harare, one gets to the lodge after travelling 80km along Harare – Bulawayo Highway. It is at the Halfway roundabout that one branches off to the left from the Highway and drives a further 80km to reach Turf Growth Point.

The road is scenic; affording one an opportunity to travel through a typical Zimbabwean communal area dominated by Savanna vegetation found in Climatic region 2.

VTU is eye-catching. Its majestic one-floor buildings of red bricks and white stripes gracefully stands out in a serene environment with a well-manicured lawn stretching out from them.

The geological location of VTU is in the Great Dyke; the famous long stretch of a mineral-rich belt running hundreds of kilometers from Mash West to the Midlands Province and home to the country’s largest mining companies.

Naturally, the target market would be the mining sector but for VTU, there is everything for every client. This is more so with a Zimbabwe National Parks area nearby for the view of the African animal including warthogs, kudus, and zebras and the beautiful Ngezi Dam where a lot of fishing takes place.

Sixteen of VTU’s rooms are standard and two are suites. Bed and breakfast is between US$100 and US$200.

The rooms are a paradise.

There are gym facilities, a restaurant and a bar among a lot of other luxury facilities for clients’ convenience and leisure.

Meals are no exception to VTU’s attention to detail. Clients have a choice to a’ la carte menu with dishes ranging from main courses to light dishes, cocktail menus, VTU special burger, and a list of unique wines.

VTU Lodge general manager Freeman Mtada told The Mirror during a chat that focus is the motto of Mash West’s newest upmarket lodge.

He said ‘focus’ is ordinarily just a cliché but at VTU it is a word that has true attention.

“We are here to accommodate everyone with a home away from home hospitality. We don’t just cater to the elite but we welcome every client who would like to engage us. We have lots of plans for Ngezi and we want to make it bigger and better as we grow,” said Mtada.

VTU plans to offer Zimplats catering services at the golf course and at Ngezi ZimParks. The company will also endeavor to make Ngezi a well-known travel destination, said Mtada.

The opening of the lodge could have come a little bit earlier had it not been of the Covid 19 lockdown which stalled construction work.

“We have put in place measures to minimise chances of the spread of Covid 19 at the lodge. Clients are scanned and sanitised before they enter the premises. Rooms are given thorough cleaning and disinfection after an occupant leaves,” said Mtada.

He urged clients to book in advance to avoid disappointments.

The lodge has covered its socio-corporate responsibilities well by recruiting locals for employment during the construction period and when the lodge has now become operational.