British Boxer Chisora urges Zimbabweans to stay at home

FORMER British heavyweight boxing champion Dereck Chisora has become the latest sports personality to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, by urging Zimbabweans to stay at home and remain alive.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still wreaking havoc the world over, high profile people continue to appeal to the public to adhere to lockdown guidelines as a measure to prevent contracting the disease or spreading it.

In light of this, Zimbabwe-born former British heavyweight boxing champion, Dereck Chisora has appealed to Zimbabweans to stay safe particularly by staying home if they are to remain alive.

“I urge you my fellow countrymen to please follow the lockdown guidelines and principles to stay alive and safe,” he said.

“This disease is like wind it’s wiping out people everywhere, please make sure you practice as much hygiene as you can so that you avoid contracting the disease or spreading it to the next person.

“For me I am following the W.H.O guidelines on the virus and I am staying home to remain safe and alive.”

Chisora, who turned professional in February 2007, once challenged for the World Boxing Council heavyweight title in 2012 against Vitali Klitschko, while at regional level, he held multiple heavyweight titles, including the British and Commonwealth titles from 2010 to 2011, and the European title from 2013 to 2014.

Born on December 29, 1983, the 36-year-old’s professional record summary stands at 32 wins and 9 losses in 41 fights.