Another UK based Zimbabwean health and social care professional dies from Covid-19

THE Covid-19 death toll among United Kingdom based Zimbabwean frontline health and care workers continues to increase with yet another social services expatriate Herbert Chinzou succumbing to the dreaded ailment.

Chinzou was a manager in social services in London.

While details of his unfortunate death remain sketchy, Chinzou has reportedly been in and out of hospital after he was diagnosed with coronavirus weeks before.

He was later admitted in hospital 12 April but later lost the battle with the global disease this Sunday.

Chinzou is among dozens of Zimbabwean professionals employed in the British health and social care sector who have died of Covid-19 in the line of duty.

The country’s embassy to Britain last week approximated the number of Zimbabweans who have died of the disease at 29.

The majority of the deaths, according to the embassy, are those of the country’s health expatriates who left after the turn of the century for greener pastures abroad.

Below is a message shared on social media by the Ladies of UK and some images of the late Chinzou taken with wife and kids.

Source: Newzim