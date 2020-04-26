ZBC board names new Acting CEO

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board on Sunday appointed non-Executive Director Ms. Helliate Rushwaya as acting Chief Executive Officer.

A communications and media training specialist with over 20 years industry experience, Ms Rushwaya has worked with media organisations in Namibia, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

She was appointed to the ZBC Board in July 2019 and chaired its content, programming and technical Committee.

Reads a statement from the public broadcaster; “The Board of Directors of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation have resolved to second Non-Executive Director, Ms. Helliate Rushwaya, to the post of A/CEO on a rotational basis till a CEO is appointed in a substantive capacity.

“This decision came about due to the fact that the incumbent had been serving in an acting capacity for over the recommended threshold period of 6 months.”

Ms. Rushwaya takes over from Mr. Wisdom Hombarume who reverts to his role as director of digital media and broadcasting technology at ZBC’s Pockets Hill head office in Harare.

Hombarume had been acting head of the public broadcaster since September 2019 after the departure of the substantive CEO Patrick Mavhura.

Meanwhile, Ms. Rushwaya is a qualified broadcast journalist and holds an MSc International Events Management degree with a focus on Televising Major Events.

She has delivered media consultancy for international agencies such as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Television for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

In 2014, Ms. Rushwaya project manager for the host broadcaster of the Commonwealth Games in Scotland where she managed and trained television crew which broadcast the live event to 71 countries and territories under the auspices of the Commonwealth. – ZBC